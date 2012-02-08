For expanding into online and casual gaming while maintaining an arsenal of bestselling console titles. Last year, EA beat out Zynga in a bid for Bejeweled developer PopCap and debuted Sims Social on Facebook, vaulting past FarmVille to collect 36 million users less than a month after launch. With the release of several much anticipated sequels–Battlefield 3 and BioWare’s The Old Republic[/i] and [i]Mass Effect 3–EA is also taking the opportunity to hype Origin, its new online gaming platform and intended rival to Valve’s Steam.