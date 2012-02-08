For anticipating the gamification explosion before anyone knew what gamification was. Bunchball implements game mechanics across websites and mobile apps to increase customer loyalty with the 125 million users it now reaches. In the last year, Bunchball’s client base–which includes Playboy, USA Network, and Comcast–doubled to 100, with many of the new business clients seeking ways to motivate their employees. “Sales managers have been doing rewards contests for years by hand” says founder Rajat Paharia. “Now we give them an application that allows them to incentivize employees to sell more using game mechanics.”