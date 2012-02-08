For hyping Techland’s game, Dead Island, via an unforgettable cinematic trailer. The three minute trailer–which depicts a family’s (failed) attempts to escape hordes of zombies–sparked more than 12 million views and talks of a potential Lionsgate spin-off film. Even though the game debuted to tepid reviews, it shipped 2 million units in its first week thanks largely to Deep Silver’s marketing. “Deep Silver as a publisher has never had a number one product,” says Aubrey Norris, PR manager for the company. “We’ve gone from pretty much nothing to millions and millions and millions, and we don’t plan on being a one hit wonder.”