For adapting the Amazon formula to local needs. Cash is king in India, accounting for more than 90% of the nation’s retail transactions. This online retailer was the first of its kind to provide a credit-card averse population with the option of speedy, cash-on-delivery shipment of books, electronics, and other goods. With 2011 bringing more than $50 million in funding, the company plans on expanding its delivery network to 25 new cities, causing its Western counterpart to take notice: Amazon launched an Indian warehouse to meet the nation’s unique concerns in February.
