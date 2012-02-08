For leveraging communities to ensure financial inclusion. Bank accounts and savings are a foreign concept to most Indians: Out of 1.2 billion people, less than 360 million use a bank. Eko created a mobile platform that lets its more than 180,000 users save and transfer money with the State Bank of India through SMS. Five hundred mom and pop shops–or kiranas–act as local banks, collecting customer info and recording 7,000 transactions a day through their own mobiles.