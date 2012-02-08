For still thinking small. Although India’s largest automobile company increased the price of most of its vehicles last year, it kept its best seller, the Tata Nano, affordable at $2,500. But it didn’t stop there. “The people’s car” got a few upgrades in the form of luxe interiors, Holi-bright exteriors, and improved fuel efficiency–making the Nano one of the lowest CO2 emitting vehicles in the country. Tata Motors expanded sales of the Nano to all of India in 2011.