Wipro

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For creating Supernova, India’s fastest supercomputer. Indian Space Research Organization and The Energy and Resources Institute are already using Supernova to process huge volumes of data to create virtual models on space launches and climate change. The result of three years’ work, Wipro hopes to eventually reach 500 teraflops of processing power (one teraflop can zip through one trillion mathematical instructions a second).

