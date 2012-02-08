advertisement
Adani Group

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For harnessing India’s growing solar power. Solar energy in India is poised to edge out coal as a cheap and viable power source by 2015, according to industry leaders. News of Adani’s plans to build India’s largest solar power plant in Gujarta hints at the nation’s growing interest in renewable energy. Gujarta’s government is already offering subsidies to homes and offices that install solar panels.

