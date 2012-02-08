advertisement
Tree House Education

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For filling a gap in preschool education. Mass vacancies in preschool (or KG) education throughout India are keeping some kids out of the classroom. But The Tree House has stepped in, offering a combination of Montessori and “play work” to children as young as a year old. With more than 200 preschools, Tree House Education runs the largest network of self-operated preschools in the country.

