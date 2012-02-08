advertisement
Naandi Community Water Services

By Fast Company Staff

For showing the market can do good. Naandi builds village water purification plants that pump clean, filtered water into rural and urban communities. Government and individual donations fund the facilities; villagers pay a small fee (around 5 cents per liter, much cheaper than bottled water) for access. The organization, backed by Indian business bigwigs, including the chairman of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, currently runs 460 plants, with a goal of reaching 725 by 2012.

