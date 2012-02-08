advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

ITC

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For providing farmers with the information they need to succeed. ITC’s Agri Business division developed e-Choupal, a web-based program that provides India’s farmers (who make up a majority of the population living under the poverty line) with the know-how to compete in the market. More than 4 million farmers log on to the site to read up on market prices, weather warnings, tips, and farming techniques.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life