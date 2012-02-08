advertisement
Lenovo

By Fast Company Staff

For making moves to become China’s first global brand. China’s top-selling PC maker continuously outpaces its competition in speed, quality, and innovation (it unveiled the first-ever eye-controlled laptop in 2011). But, says CMO David Roman, “the business is ahead of the brand.” Lenovo launched its first-ever branding campaign, which has a global reach and irreverence that mirrors the company’s own East-meets-West culture.

