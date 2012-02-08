For meeting energy needs abroad. Because solar power demands have dropped at home, China’s Suntech Power has moved on to the market boasting the world’s fastest solar power expansion: India. The renewable energy-starved country has vowed to increase its solar power use from 140 megawatts to 20,000 by 2020. Suntech has already sold panels to Indian solar power farms and to Grameen Shakti, a program making solar homes in rural Bangladesh an affordable and popular option.