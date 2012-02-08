advertisement
Renren

By Fast Company Staff

For moving beyond “The Facebook of China.” Renren, the largest “real-name” social network site, differentiated itself further from China’s chaotic social media landscape when it began trading on the NYSE last spring. While it originally began as a Facebook clone, it has acquired instant messaging (in a partnership with MSN), light blogging, video sharing, and gaming capabilities.

