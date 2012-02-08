advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Innovation Works

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For supporting the next wave of buzzy Chinese tech startups. The Beijing-based investment company provides in-house coaching and funding to early-stage companies in China’s ever-expanding tech markets. Its portfolio holds 12 startups, including AppChina, a company that aspires to create the largest third-party Android marketplace in China, and Tapas, a new Android-based smartphone operating system to cater to China’s unique mobile needs.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life