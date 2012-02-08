advertisement
Alibaba

By Fast Company Staff

For daring to take Apple’s mobile market share. Last summer AliCloud, the company’s cloud computing arm, launched a cloud-powered mobile OS and the first cloud-based mobile device in the summer. Web-based apps on the K-Touch Cloud-Smart Phone are accessed through the cloud, ending downloads and installations; users can also sync their data (texts, contacts, photos, you name it) to AliCloud’s data center and have access to their content on different devices.

