Bjšrk

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For creating the world’s first app album. Bjšrk tapped interactive design guru Scott Snibbe to create the phantasmagoric iPad app for Biophilia, her first full-length album in four years, immediately positing it as a new-media model for fellow recording artists.

