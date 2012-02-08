XL Recordings

For being one of the last remaining independent labels to produce breakout mainstream artists. Adele, M.I.A., and Beck are all on XL’s enviable current roster, but the label only signs one artist and releases a half-dozen records a year to maintain its high quality production. Keeping things small has paid off in big ways, like with Adele’s album, 21, which has sold more than 17 million copies since its release last January. In a throwback to the vintage days of A&R, XL’s handpicked talents speak–and sing–for themselves.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens