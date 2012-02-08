For beating piracy at its own game. Artists on the music distribution platform–once the strict stock of small indie bands–pop up in pirater’s searches for illegal downloads. In turn, fans led to Bandcamp are paying for songs they had no intention of purchasing. Artists on the site have clocked $12.6 million in song and merch sales (of which Bandcamp takes 15%) since the service started up in 2008, and $1 million of that was from December 2011 alone, indicating that paying for digital music is far from dead.