American Express

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For iterating like a startup. Last March, AmEx announced Serve, a PayPal-like mobile platform that lets users send and store money, without funneling it through banks. More recently, it launched a new deals platform that automatically credits user’s statements (as opposed to making store clerks take coupons) and offers in-depth analytics to retailers.

