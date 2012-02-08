advertisement
Simple

By Fast Company Staff

For launching a bank that doesn’t suck. By shunning fees and physical branches, releasing a super-sleek mobile app, and focusing on customer service, Simple–whose platform went live in beta late last year–has completely reimagined (and improved) the banking experience for the web generation.

