The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are transformational firms, obsessions of the business world and deservedly so. But if you had to pick, which one would you say is the most innovative–literally, the most innovative company in the world? (And then who’s No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4?) The four we chose were featured on our cover last November (“The Great Tech Wars”). Since then, they have jostled for the No. 1 title–with Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet, Apple’s Siri voice assistant, Facebook’s Timeline interface, and Google’s reinvention of YouTube as a niche-programming powerhouse. Yet each company has fallen victim to hubris, causing public-relations firestorms and some sloppy products.