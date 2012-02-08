For its simple, brilliant application of crowdsourcing: providing turn-by-turn GPS navigation for fellow drivers. But Waze’s 10 million users–1.5 million of which joined in December 2011 alone–aren’t just looking out for themselves. Waze users filed more than 25 million road reports in 2011 to give other drivers a heads-up about traffic jams or accidents. In February, it added its own voice-control feature to make it more useful for drivers on the road.