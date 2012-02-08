advertisement
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For becoming the Facebook of business. The enterprise social network, which tripled users and sales in 2011, now powers the professional social scene at more than 200,000 companies (including 85% of the Fortune 500) with 4 million users. In 2011, it also introduced a native iPad app and Yammer Connect, which can integrate Yammer into a company’s intranet or content-management system.

