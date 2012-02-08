For being a tech giant who knows how to play the social media game. In June, Intel launched a mesmerizing–albeit slightly creepy–Facebook app called The Museum of Me, which visualizes your social life (it has more than 86,000 “Likes” to date). Then it partnered with Toshiba on a “social film” project that let viewers use Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to decide what happened in the film. Intel also debuted some sophisticated social tracking chops with its “Social Cockpit” at 2012’s Consumer Electronics Show, where it brought social chatter to the fore by tracking the trade show’s buzz across the web in real-time.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens