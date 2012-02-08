For being a tech giant who knows how to play the social media game. In June, Intel launched a mesmerizing–albeit slightly creepy–Facebook app called The Museum of Me, which visualizes your social life (it has more than 86,000 “Likes” to date). Then it partnered with Toshiba on a “social film” project that let viewers use Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to decide what happened in the film. Intel also debuted some sophisticated social tracking chops with its “Social Cockpit” at 2012’s Consumer Electronics Show, where it brought social chatter to the fore by tracking the trade show’s buzz across the web in real-time.