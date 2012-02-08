For taking advantage of modern internet and wireless technologies to advance healthcare for the elderly. In a partnership with Intel, called Care Innovations, GE Healthcare will tap into what it predicts will be a $7.7 billion business of remote-patient monitoring, developing ways for the elderly to live independently while maintaining access to medical care. Care Innovations was launched last year, as was Making an Impact on Neurodegenerative Diseases (MIND), a campaign to figure out where detection, diagnosis, and care of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are lacking.