For making a liver-health test that’s cheap and as small as a postage stamp. Diagnostics For All prints its medical tests–including the liver-function one and another to check for spoiled milk, among others–on paper, using fairly standard computer equipment. That allows the company to make the tests almost anywhere and for very little money. Each test costs less than one cent to make. The tests are fast too; they reveal results in just 15 minutes. Diagnostics For All shipped its first tests to India last year, and the company is currently running a field trial in Vietnam.
