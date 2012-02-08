Cellular Dynamics International

For making the first commercially available product derived from adult somatic cells. CDI brought its heart cells, which it calls Icell cardiomyocytes, to market last year. The groundbreaking technology gives researchers the power of pluripotent stem cells, speeding up the drug discovery process without the worry of a material shortage–a constant concern with embryonic stem cells, which are notoriously hyper-regulated. One customer, pharmaceutical giant Roche, uses the cells to screen drugs.