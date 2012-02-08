advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Humacyte

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For growing blood vessels from scratch. Laura Niklason started Humacyte after spending part of her time in medical school working in an intensive-care unit, where surgeons often had a hard time finding arm and leg veins suitable for replacing main arteries. Now Niklason, along with Julian Blum and Shannon Dahl, can grow human blood vessels rapidly, making “off-the-shelf” vein grafts. Human trials of the vessels begin this year. Next up are other tissues, such as ligaments and tendons.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life