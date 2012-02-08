For performing the extraordinary, first-of-its-kind feat of growing an organ in a lab and implanting it in a human. In 2011, Harvard Bioscience created and successfully implanted a windpipe in a 36-year old with tracheal cancer. IT successfully implanted another lab-grown trachea this January. Each was made of the patient’s stem cells, which were combined with nano-particles of the same plastic used in water bottles. By growing organs from scratch, Harvard Bioscience gives hope to those who have been told their cancers are inoperable and reducing the risk that the body will reject transplanted tissue.