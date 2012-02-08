For asking (and answering) all the right questions. The Q&A service encourages people to ask questions of everyone from friends to celebrities to strangers with similar interests. Its 28 million users have logged more than 4 billion answers since it started in 2009. In November, Formspring introduced an interests feature that allows users to follow specific topics, which paves the way for brands to purchase AdSense-style targeted ads. “We have a lot of possibility to connect brands and advertisers with users in a way that’s engaging to users but doesn’t feel like advertising,” says founder Ade Olonoh.