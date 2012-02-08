MLB Advanced Media

For building the least likely tech powerhouse in sports. MLBAM, or BAM, continues to build on its tradition as a new media pioneer: It was the first league to broadcast live games online, the first to charge for online content, and the first to make that online video HD-quality. Like Amazon’s cloud storage business, BAM’s third-party streaming service grew out of its core business. It distributes all of ESPN’s online video, including this year’s BCS Championship game, and it serves up all the March Madness live games for Turner and CBS. BAM is also an elite app-maker. It keeps enhancing its bestselling At Bat and adding new platforms (Xbox and the Kindle Fire) to its growing roster.