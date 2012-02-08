For breaking new ground with an old school-meets-new school sensibility. ESPN, which has been beefing up its analytics efforts, made a splash by last fall with its Total Quarterback Rating, a long overdue replacement for the conventional formula measuring a quarterback’s efficiency. The new metric is more nuanced and comprehensive and its creators leveraged the ability to evaluate tens of thousands of plays from recent years. ESPN also launched products to satisfy the different sides of a sports fan’s brain: Grantland, an elegant site devoted to long-form journalism (2.3 million monthly visitors) and WatchESPN, an app (5.6 million downloads) offering bites of live ESPN video.