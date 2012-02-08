advertisement
2K Sports

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For putting Michael Jordan and other greats back in the game. When 2K Sports offered the option of playing Michael Jordan, its video game NBA 2K11 sold 5 million copies. The latest version, 2K12, goes even further, allowing gamers to play Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, or a dozen other all-time greats. The attention to detail–period uniforms, historically accurate arenas and TV coverage true to the time–only adds to the time-traveling experience.

