For putting Michael Jordan and other greats back in the game. When 2K Sports offered the option of playing Michael Jordan, its video game NBA 2K11 sold 5 million copies. The latest version, 2K12, goes even further, allowing gamers to play Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, or a dozen other all-time greats. The attention to detail–period uniforms, historically accurate arenas and TV coverage true to the time–only adds to the time-traveling experience.