Green Sports Alliance

For quarterbacking environmental initiatives in sports. Founded in 2010, the non-profit has grown from a Pacific Northwest coalition led by Seattle and Portland franchises to more than 90 venues and teams across 13 leagues. Together, they share the best green ideas, such as waterless urinals at the Staples Center and a green roof at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Considering that less 2% of the electricity used in ballparks, stadiums, and arenas is created by wind or solar, Alliance members have a lot to learn from a pioneer like the Philadelphia Eagles, which is installing 11,000 solar panels to fulfill almost all its power needs from renewable energy.