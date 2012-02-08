advertisement
CVAC Systems

By Fast Company Staff

For removing the “No” in Novak. Until last year, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal dominated men’s tennis and Novak Djokovic was the odd-man out. But last year he broke through with one of the best seasons ever: a 43-match win streak, three Major titles and the No. 1 ranking. He also revealed his devotion to CVAC’s cozy pressure chamber and said it helped his body recover after matches. The egg-shaped pod compresses muscles while simulating high-altitude conditions to boost the amount of oxygen absorbed into the blood. Unlike a player’s winning racket, there hasn’t been a run on the chamber. It costs $75,000.

