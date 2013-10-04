Google Patents A Digital Photo Frame With Visual Caller ID

Google has patented a concept for a digital photo frame that wirelessly syncs to your smartphone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Mashable reports. However, Google’s not just interested in displaying a rotating carousel of your photos like the digital frame you may have at home. The patent outlines a technology that would allow you to tag photos of friends and family that pop up on your Google frame, then wirelessly sync those photo tags with the respective contacts in your phone’s address book. From there, you’d be able tap someone’s face on the frame to call them, and have their photo pop up on the frame when they’re calling you. Think of it as a visual caller ID system.