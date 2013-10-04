Who Will Live In Facebook’s New Company Apartments?

At first glance, Facebook’s plan to partner on an apartment building within walking distance of its Menlo Park headquarters sounds like an extension of its utopian work environment. The company already feeds its employees three meals each day, does their dry cleaning, fixes their bikes and offers them unlimited free lattes. Housing units to match their already company-catered lives fit the mold.

But conversations with several local real estate agents paint a slightly different picture. Facebook employees have limited affordable housing options near campus, and many housing developers consider the other side of Menlo Park a better investment.

The most apparent issue with attracting new housing near Facebook is schools.

In west Menlo Park, where the city’s downtown is located, two elementary schools perform among the top 10% of all schools in California. A third is in the top 20%. But the elementary school that serves the area immediately surrounding Facebook’s campus, in the east side of the city, ranks in the lowest 10% of schools in the state. This makes the area immediately near Facebook less appealing to families.

UPDATE: The developer of the apartment complex says that it will be built 1.5 miles away in the Redwood City School district rather than immediately next to Facebook’s campus. The elementary school in the Redwood City School District nearest to Facebook’s campus ranked four out of ten in California’s state rankings.

Keri Nicholas, a real estate agent who has sold homes in Menlo Park for 22 years, says one of her clients recently asked her if he should invest in property on the city’s east side. She advised him against it. “You might be on the ground floor, but at the same time,” she says. “The whole area would have to turn over.”

Meanwhile, other areas of Menlo Park are often simply unaffordable. Menlo Park’s residents have a median household income of $148,878, more than twice that for residents of California in general. The city’s median home price is nearly S1 million. “There are more people moving here every day coming to jobs and nowhere to live,” says Penelope Huang, a broker and owner at RE/MAX Distinctive Properties in Menlo Park. “Rental prices are going through the roof.” Getting an apartment is competitive. One 600–square-foot apartment Nicholas helped rent recently for $2,200 per month had 22 applications, about half of them from Facebook employees.