Which Huge Movie Star Is Most Hilariously Coiffed In These “American Hustle” Posters?

In his latest film, the forthcoming American Hustle, Academy Award-winning writer-director David O. Russell is taking us back to the disco era. In order to avoid any possible confusion about when the movie takes place, a new series of character posters promoting the film features the actors decked out in clothing and hairstyle choices that could not have possibly come from any other point in time.





With this new movie, Russell has put together an enviable collection of performers who are at once bankable stars and lauded actorly talents. The cast reunites the director’s Silver Linings Playbook stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, and teams them with Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Jeremy Renner. In order to be as period-accurate as possible, though, Russell has apparently set about making his female leads as striking as possible, while dressing the men up head-to-toe in clownshoes.

American Hustle is a fictionalized account of the late 1970s Abscam operation, wherein two con artists worked with an FBI agent to uncover high-level political corruption. Their combined efforts eventually helped convict a U.S. senator, five congressmen, and some members of the Philadelphia City Council. More importantly, though, which of these huge movie stars do you think looks the goofiest? Look through the slides above and let us know in the comments.