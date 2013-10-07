Who’s Blocking New York’s Bike Lanes? New York’s Finest

We’ve seen construction in New York City bike lanes, cars in bike lanes, garbage trucks in bike lanes, and unwitting pedestrians in bike lanes, thanks to the efforts of filmmaker Casey Neistat and the #GetOffMyBikeLane! blog . Now comes a blog solely dedicated to another type of beast found in the bike lane wild: Cop cars.

Cyclists, your moment of validation has arrived. Cops in Bike Lanes is a particularly incriminating document when you consider that the NYPD issued a whopping 25,000 citations to cyclists for biking on the sidewalk last year, making avoiding the crap often lodged in bike lanes the third most common summons citation in the city.

That fact doesn’t appear to be lost on those submitting photos. The majority of submissions contain a clear shot of the NYPD license plate–whether it be a paddy wagon, or that NYPD tow truck neatly double parked several feet away from the curb.

Citibike vans (yes, they have vans) ironically don’t appear to be exempt.





The fine, in case you were wondering, for “stopping, standing or parking within a marked bicycle lane” is $115. NYPD, you just got busted.