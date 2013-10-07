That Snooze Button Habit Is Putting Your Productivity To Sleep, So Quit Hitting It

The battlefield is the bedroom, and the weapon is the snooze button. When the alarm goes off, and you’re not yet ready to greet the rosy-fingered dawn, this devilish invention lets you put off the inevitable for nine more minutes. And then maybe nine more minutes. And so forth, until you’re dashing out the door, late again.

Hitting the snooze button is a bad idea, for two reasons. First, the quality of sleep you get in snooze intervals is incredibly low. Dr. Matthew Mingrone, lead physician at Eos Sleep’s California centers says that, “Hitting the snooze button is, in fact, bad for sleep and can leave you groggier and more tired than initially getting out of bed after the first alarm. Instead of achieving an additional nine minutes of restful, deep sleep, our bodies endure nine minutes of light sleep.”

But even more important, as Roy Baumeister and John Tierney write in their book, Willpower, is that “You have a finite amount of willpower that becomes depleted as you use it.” If you spend your limited supply of willpower battling with yourself about what time to get out of bed, it’s not there when you need it to stay calm with a difficult colleague. Here are some strategies people have used to kick the snooze button habit for good.

1. Wake up at the right time.

The body goes through cycles of deeper and lighter sleep. It’s far more painful to get up during deep sleep than light sleep. Meghan Miller Brawley, a freelance indexer and researcher, says that once her first baby was finally sleeping through the night, “I used an app on my phone called Sleep Cycle. It uses movement and the phone’s motion sensor to determine (roughly) when you’re at the lightest sleep level.” She reports that “It worked pretty well, and I usually was able to get up when my alarm went off.”

2. Build a new morning habit.