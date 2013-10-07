Re-Imagining Iconic U.S. Skylines Based On Wealth Inequality

Intense wealth inequality in America only grew during the recession and recovery . And while the difference between the 1% and the rest of us might not always be reflected in the built environment, it’s lingering in data all around us. We saw this illustrated by Nikolay Lamm’s Wealth Inequality Project , in which he re-grew Manhattan’s skyline to reflect the city’s stark differences in net worth. Now, he’s expanded the project to include Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami.

“After I created the New York City Inequality project I looked at the maps of net worth some more and found that inequality is not just potent in New York City, but in cities throughout the United States,” Lamm says.

Guided by Census data that measured median net worth by block, Lamm linked each $100,000 to an equivalent of a centimeter on the maps. If you want to dig through that data, but don’t live in one of the cities Lamm profiled, you can access your own neighborhood’s 2012 stats here.

Check out the differences below:

Boston





Between 2009 and 2011, the top 10% of Bostonians made as much income as the lowest 75% combined, Northeastern University’s Center for Labor Market Studies found.

Chicago