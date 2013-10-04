Makers: NYC Has Your Back

New York City is getting in the business of promoting the maker economy of the five boroughs. A new program from the New York City Economic Development Corporation and the New York City Department of Small Business Services is attempting to raise the profile of the city’s boutique manufacturers. NYCrafted is a campaign, lasting through October, which offers tours of local micromanufacturers. It’s one of the first attempts by a city government to raise the profile of small manufacturers loosely participating in the maker sphere.