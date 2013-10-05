10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Robot Jellyfish Slaughter, Social Media Mastery, And More



1. A Scientific Guide To Maximizing Your Impact On Twitter, Facebook, And Other Digital Media

Fast Company

When’s the best time to tweet on Twitter, post on Facebook, and email newsletters? Social media can be confusing, and we’re here to help.

advertisement



2. 10 Ways To Lose Your Best Employees

Fast Company

If you’re looking to drive off your best, most dynamic employees, keep doing these things.

3. These Robots Hunt Jellyfish–And Then Liquify Them With Rotating Blades Of Death

Co.Exist

Huge herds of roaming jellyfish are becoming a huge problem in our oceans. But don’t worry, the JEROS robot is going to kill them.



4. Infographic: What Beer And Coffee Do To Your Brain (And Which Makes You More Creative)

Co.Create

You may think a cup of Joe and a pint of beer are interchangeable, but they do different things to your brain.

5. The Ultimate Beer Infographic Just Got Even More Ultimate

Co.Design

Just when you thought you couldn’t learn more about beer . . . you can, in 5 feet of infographic.



8. The Hacks Are Coming From Inside The Building

Fast Company

The story of how–and why–Fast Company hacked its own employees.

9. Nike’s 5 Lessons On Innovation By Design

Co.Design

Focus, direction, balance, and sketchbooks: how Nike thinks about design. A dispatch from Innovation by Design.



10. Meet One Of The Hackers Who Cracked Apple’s Touch ID

Co.Labs

A conversation with Frank Rieger, one of the hackers who broke through Apple’s Touch ID.