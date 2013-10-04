The Recommender: Natalia Rodriguez, Exploiter Of Exclamation Points!

Name: Natalia Rodriguez Role at Fast Company: Fast Co. Labs Editorial Intern. Natalia landed her internship by creating a website devoted to explaining her love for Fast Company, and tweeting it out to our editors. Internship hunters, take note: It worked. Twitter: @NataliasTweeet Titillating fact: I love exclamation points and I am not afraid to show it! I tend to miserably exploit them! I have even been called an exclamation point “lady of the evening.” People seem to think of exclamation points as this non-renewable resource they don’t want to deplete so they go around using them very carefully. But the virtual world sounds so monotone if you don’t throw one around once in a while!

Don’t be scared guys– Shift+”1″ here we go!

Things she’s loving:

1. The Creative Action Network’s Migration Nation

I have been keeping up with CAN since they did the “Recovering The Classics” campaign, where they took classic literature and made a call to artists to redesign and rebrand books for our generation. Just this week, they announced their new campaign–Migration Nation. Any artist can submit designs for the cause. It’s nice to see intricate art come together for such a transparent purpose. Here are some examples from the campaign:









2. Humans of New York Book Pre-Sale

It’s an everyday ritual of mine to check out HONY’s new content. His photography really captures the raw nature of the subjects. The advice print that goes under each photograph is what makes it stand out from any other photo blog–the combination of words and image is the most powerful for depicting humans. As a small-town girl who just arrived in the city less than a month ago, his blog (and soon book) have become a huge part of what New York means to me. I can’t wait for his book to be out!

3. ClickstrBait

As a journalist constantly trying to crack the nut of headlines, I think MIT’s Comedy Hackathon‘s “ClickstrBait” is a great satire on how some of the system works. The randomly generated headlines and images came out with some of the funniest combinations of all time. At a deeper level, I think this mock website poses a compelling question about readers: Why does such nonsense guarantee clicks?! Here are some of the best:



