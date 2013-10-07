Why Reading Tolstoy Will Make You A Better Boss

Reading literature isn’t only good for showing off how smart you are to your friends; it can also advance your career.

That’s because, as a new study published in the journal Nature shows, the right books can give you training in empathy. According to the New York TImes Well blog:

(The study) found that after reading literary fiction, as opposed to popular fiction or serious nonfiction, people performed better on tests measuring empathy, social perception, and emotional intelligence–skills that come in especially handy when you are trying to read someone’s body language or gauge what they might be thinking.

Why should we have The Brothers Karamazov tucked under our arms on our way to work?

Because the “soft skills” of empathy, social perception, and emotional intelligence are major difference makers. First of all, they’re things that robots can’t (yet) do better than us. Second, if you’re in a company loaded with conceptual brainpower–like, say, Google–then soft skills will differentiate you from the eggheads. And third, people are recognizing that empathy is a primary leadership tool–the surest way to co-investment–so anything that trains us in empathy is an asset.

The way the researchers found this out is fascinating.

A novel simulates life in the same way that a driving game simulates a race.

How to find a feel for feeling

Psychology professor Emanuele Castano and doctoral student David Comer Kidd found subjects via Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, the bookseller’s marketplace for small jobs at small pay–which got their sample set beyond the usual collection of college students. So folks between 18 and 75 were paid $2 or $3 to read a few minutes. Some were given excerpts of high-end literary fiction (think Don DeLillo), while others read a best seller like Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl, or an article from Discover magazine.