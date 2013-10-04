All These Exploding Cars Will Make You Feel Different About Burning Teslas

A Tesla caught fire yesterday . This is big news because people are very concerned about the safety of Tesla’s lithium battery packs and what might happen to them in the event of an accident. The reality of the situation seems to be that Teslas are quite safe (but not as safe as they claim ). However, in the event of catastrophic damage, the fuel source that powers the car can ignite. Does this sound like any other sort of non-electric car you may have heard of?

Given the hand-wringing, it seems not. But lest you forget, most Americans are driving cars that feature a large tank full of gallons of explosive liquid, explosive liquid which is then combusted in an enclosed space just feet away from where you–the driver–are peacefully making your way down the road.

And don’t feel too secure about your cars ability to protect you from the flames. In a large, detailed report on car fires (PDF) FEMA reports that car fires killed 490 people between 2004 and 2006. One of every six total fires in the country is a car catching fire on the highway. From 2004 to 2006, 258,000 cars caught fire on highways (another 20,000 or so caught fire on streets). Of those fires, 84% occur in passenger vehicles, so it’s not just big trucks carrying explosive cargoes. And in half of the fires, mechanical failures were the cause.

In case this seems all academic, our country’s intrepid local news sources can help establish some anecdotal evidence for us. Here’s just a smattering of some of the more sensational car explosion stories from recent years:

Car Explosion In Los Angeles:

“On Friday, August 19th, a Los Angeles firefighter was working to extinguish a car explosion when a secondary explosion struck him directly in the face.”

Car Explodes Near Montgomery BART Station