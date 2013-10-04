Hello Siri. Mind If I Call You Susan Bennett?

The voice of Siri has been unmasked. CNN’s Red Chair uncovered the dulcet tones of Apple ‘s personal assistant, and she is voice-over artist Susan Bennett, from Atlanta. She takes her place in the pantheon of Siri voices, alongside Jon Briggs and Karen Jacobsen , whose voices are what British and Australian iPhone users listen to when they want things done, such as have their virtual dry cleaning picked up.

Apple hasn’t yet confirmed that Bennett is indeed the voice for Siri.

“When I first discovered that was my voice, to be honest, it was a little creepy,” Bennett told CNN’s Red Chair. “I’m used to hearing my voice maybe in the airport, but this real thing that you can interact with in your hand, it was a little–it took some time for me to get used to it. But she and I are friends now.”

