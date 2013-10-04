3 Million Users’ Credentials Leaked In Adobe Hack

Adobe has posted an official blog alert saying that, thanks to the “unfortunate realities of doing business today,” some 3 million customer accounts may have been compromised by a number of “sophisticated” hacking attacks.

Adobe believes 2.9 million accounts were involved, and that attackers gained access to customer IDs, encrypted passwords, real names, encrypted card numbers, encrypted expiration dates, and “other information relating to customer orders.” Adobe says it doesn’t believe the “attackers removed decrypted credit or debit card numbers” from its system, but that’s a slightly confusing statement if the attackers simply copied the info. Adobe is recommending its customers take the usual precautions: changing login credentials, keeping an eye on finances. The company is contacting customers it believes may be involved, and it’s even offering those whose card data may have been compromised a year of card monitoring protection for free.

In addition to the customer data breach, Adobe says hackers may have accessed protected proprietary code for some of its products. This indicates the scale of the attack was huge, and the hackers were fiercely looking to exploit the company’s information systems. Many hack attempts on companies like this can compromise some aspects of a user’s info, but in this case it seems the attackers were determined to gain access to a lot of separate pieces of data which could really affect people’s lives. It’s also worth remembering that recent stats say 63% of Americans are victims of various cybercrimes. Hacking is sadly just a crime of the times.