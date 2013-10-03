Here’s How Kevin Systrom Plans To Make Instagram Ads Work

That was Emily White, Instagram’s director of business operations, last May discussing the service’s business prospects in Fast Company‘s recent profile of the startup. With 150 million users now on Instagram, brands are lusting to advertise on the addictive photo-sharing platform. But White, like her boss, CEO Kevin Systrom, has resisted the temptation to implement traditional ads–that is, until this week.

Kevin Systrom | Photo by Asger Carlsen

On Thursday, the company announced that it would begin introducing photo and video advertisements on the service, its first attempt to generate revenue since Facebook acquired the startup for $1 billion. Wary of a potential backlash, Instagram was careful to downplay the impact the move will have on the user experience. “In the next couple months, you may begin seeing an occasional ad in your Instagram feed,” the company said in a statement, which promised only “beautiful” content from a “handful of brands.” The challenge for Instagram will be to deliver on that promise, maintaining a high bar of quality so its ads don’t become destructive–a challenge that becomes significantly harder at scale.

The last thing we want is to plop in banner ads.

The company plans to roll out the ads slowly, at first only in the U.S. Users will soon start seeing “photos and videos from brands [they] don’t follow,” but Instagram also says they’ll have the ability to hide an ad if it’s not of interest–perhaps similar to how users can skip ads or mark them irrelevant on YouTube and Hulu. “Our aim is to make any advertisements you see feel as natural to Instagram as the photos and videos many of you already enjoy from your favorite brands,” the company said.

The problem, of course, is that advertisements rarely feel natural or even welcomed. While there are certainly glowing exceptions–Red Bull, Nike, Starbucks, to name a few–many brands are simply not good at content creation, as any user of Twitter or Facebook knows. It’s why the company waited so long to implement ads, preferring to keep the service pure while promising to invent a better business model. “The last thing we want is to plop in banner ads,” Systrom told me in May.

It’s a sentiment Systrom has repeated to me for years–and an idea that many revenue-free startups have begun parroting. For entrepreneurs without a business model, it’s become almost fashionable to declare that they’re simply creating a new model altogether: Whatever it is–by god–won’t involve pesky traditional ads. No! The ads won’t be disruptive or annoying–they’ll be wanted and loved! (I’m waiting for the call, SnapChat.) But when push comes to shove, more often than not, the ads turn out to be nothing more than, well, traditional advertisements. See: any Promoted Tweets.

I can’t tell you what [they’re] going to look like–all I can tell you is that I’ve failed if it’s something that doesn’t feel like Instagram.

When I asked White about this, she said she couldn’t go into much detail. But she was able to offer insight into what Instagram’s ads wouldn’t be. “I can’t tell you what [they’re] going to look like–all I can tell you is that I’ve failed if it’s something that doesn’t feel like Instagram,” she said.